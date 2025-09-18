Left Menu

Leaders Unite for Flood Relief in Punjab: A Government's Commitment

Union Minister Jitendra Singh toured flood-stricken parts of Pathankot, meeting affected civilians and shopkeepers to discuss damages. He directed swift loss estimations for potential compensation, emphasizing cleanliness to prevent epidemics. Concurrently, Minister Jitin Prasada ensured government backing for affected families, visiting BSF personnel and highlighting their vital roles in rescue operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-09-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 21:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh visited the flood-ravaged areas of Pathankot district, engaging with affected residents and shopkeepers.

He urged officials to expedite the estimation of damages for compensation and called for immediate cleaning to prevent health risks.

Meanwhile, Minister Jitin Prasada reassured Gurdaspur's flood victims of the government's support, appreciating the BSF's rescue efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

