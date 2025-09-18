Leaders Unite for Flood Relief in Punjab: A Government's Commitment
Union Minister Jitendra Singh toured flood-stricken parts of Pathankot, meeting affected civilians and shopkeepers to discuss damages. He directed swift loss estimations for potential compensation, emphasizing cleanliness to prevent epidemics. Concurrently, Minister Jitin Prasada ensured government backing for affected families, visiting BSF personnel and highlighting their vital roles in rescue operations.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh visited the flood-ravaged areas of Pathankot district, engaging with affected residents and shopkeepers.
He urged officials to expedite the estimation of damages for compensation and called for immediate cleaning to prevent health risks.
Meanwhile, Minister Jitin Prasada reassured Gurdaspur's flood victims of the government's support, appreciating the BSF's rescue efforts.
