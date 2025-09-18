Left Menu

E3 Poised for Sanction Snapback on Iran

European powers, led by France, are set to reimpose international sanctions on Iran after failed talks. The E3 (Britain, France, Germany) initiated a 30-day process in August to enforce U.N. sanctions unless Iran took steps to meet conditions, including restoring nuclear inspector access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 22:15 IST
European nations are preparing to reinstate international sanctions on Iran, following what French President Emmanuel Macron described as non-serious discussions with Tehran. This decision comes as the latest talks, aimed at averting sanctions, concluded without significant progress.

Britain, France, and Germany, collectively known as the E3, initiated a 30-day process at the end of August to reactivate U.N. sanctions. The E3's conditions require Iran to restore access for U.N. nuclear inspectors and engage in dialogue with the U.S. as an indication of serious negotiation efforts.

Despite a phone call between E3 foreign ministers and Iranian officials, no substantial progress was made. As the U.N. Security Council prepares to vote on a resolution to permanently lift sanctions, diplomats predict it will not gather the necessary support, with potential vetoes from the U.S., Britain, or France.

