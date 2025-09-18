Om Birla Assesses Flood Damage and Drives Rehabilitation Efforts in Bundi
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla visited flood-stricken regions in Bundi district to evaluate ongoing relief initiatives. He instructed local officials to document damages meticulously and expedite aid to assist affected families and farmers. Birla assured comprehensive support from both authorities and public representatives during his interactions with village residents.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday took stock of the flood-induced devastation in Bundi district, closely examining the relief and rehabilitation undertakings in progress.
While visiting Khyawda village, Birla urged Collector Akshya Godara to meticulously document damages after reviewing a survey report. A local representative highlighted that 138 houses had been totally destroyed, with another 211 partially impacted.
Birla traversed several afflicted villages, including Khayavda, Rihana, Delunda, and Maliyon Ki Badi. Engaging directly with displaced families, he conveyed assurances of swift action and robust support both from administrative bodies and public officials. He emphasized the urgent need for an updated survey to ensure timely aid distribution, including compensation for crop damages.
