CPI(M) and Congress Clash Over Alleged Smear Campaigns

The ruling CPI(M) has levied accusations against the Congress for allegedly conducting a smear campaign targeting Left party leaders, including a Kochi MLA. These allegations have been categorically denied by Congress, which contends the issue stems from sectarian strife within the Marxist ranks.

K J Shine, a CPI(M) leader from Kochi who stood in the last Lok Sabha elections, alleges that malicious propaganda has circulated against her and her husband, aimed at personal and political destruction. Shine asserts her picture and name have been maligned by right-wing social media platforms as a tactic to bolster conservative politics.

Similarly, CPI(M) MLA K N Unnikrishnan from Vypin claims the smear campaign seeks to sabotage his political career for vested interests and to salvage the deteriorating state of Congress politics. He is determined to combat these attempts through both legal and political means. Meanwhile, Congress leaders demand a retraction of accusations and urge the CPI(M) to introspect rather than casting blame externally.

(With inputs from agencies.)