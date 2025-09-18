Left Menu

CPI(M) and Congress Clash Over Alleged Smear Campaigns

The CPI(M) accuses Congress of running smear campaigns against its leaders, with allegations of false propaganda. Both parties refute each other's claims. CPI(M) leaders vow to legally confront the campaign, while Congress rebuts allegations, attributing the claims to internal Left party issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 18-09-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 22:40 IST
CPI(M) and Congress Clash Over Alleged Smear Campaigns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The ruling CPI(M) has levied accusations against the Congress for allegedly conducting a smear campaign targeting Left party leaders, including a Kochi MLA. These allegations have been categorically denied by Congress, which contends the issue stems from sectarian strife within the Marxist ranks.

K J Shine, a CPI(M) leader from Kochi who stood in the last Lok Sabha elections, alleges that malicious propaganda has circulated against her and her husband, aimed at personal and political destruction. Shine asserts her picture and name have been maligned by right-wing social media platforms as a tactic to bolster conservative politics.

Similarly, CPI(M) MLA K N Unnikrishnan from Vypin claims the smear campaign seeks to sabotage his political career for vested interests and to salvage the deteriorating state of Congress politics. He is determined to combat these attempts through both legal and political means. Meanwhile, Congress leaders demand a retraction of accusations and urge the CPI(M) to introspect rather than casting blame externally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Claims: Yasin Malik's Affidavit Sparks BJP Backlash

Controversial Claims: Yasin Malik's Affidavit Sparks BJP Backlash

 India
2
Kerala Opposition Leader V D Satheesan's Apology Sparks Assembly Civility

Kerala Opposition Leader V D Satheesan's Apology Sparks Assembly Civility

 India
3
Jharkhand, endowed with uranium, can contribute to nuclear weapon manufacturing: CM Hemant Soren at Defence East Tech symposium in Ranchi.

Jharkhand, endowed with uranium, can contribute to nuclear weapon manufactur...

 India
4
Modi's Diplomatic Moves: U.S.-India Oil Gamble Amid Global Power Shifts

Modi's Diplomatic Moves: U.S.-India Oil Gamble Amid Global Power Shifts

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025