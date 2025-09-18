Escalating Tensions: Israel Launches Airstrikes Against Hezbollah in Southern Lebanon

In a new wave of hostilities, Israel has launched airstrikes targeting Hezbollah in southern Lebanon. The strikes aim to halt the militant group's attempts to rebuild its military infrastructure in the region, following a year-long conflict brokered by the United States.

The Israeli military's recent actions come amid heightened tensions, despite a truce negotiated in November. Lebanon's Prime Minister Nawaf Salam criticized the moves, stating they undermine international peace efforts. The Lebanese government is committed to peace talks and implementing a U.N. resolution to resolve longstanding conflicts.

As pressure mounts on Lebanon from various fronts to disarm Hezbollah, the group's leaders assert that ongoing Israeli aggression negates any discussion of disarmament. The conflict risks destabilizing the region further and complicating diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)