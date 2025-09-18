Left Menu

Delhi Police Crack Down on Criminal Networks: Major Haul and Arrests

Delhi Police conducted extensive raids in Delhi and Haryana, arresting three individuals, including the father of gangster Neeraj Bawana. The raids resulted in the seizure of cash, gold, silver, arms, and vehicles. The operation targeted members of notorious gangs and aimed to curb organized crime in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 23:10 IST
Delhi Police Crack Down on Criminal Networks: Major Haul and Arrests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, the Delhi Police conducted extensive raids across criminal hideouts in Delhi and Haryana, securing the arrests of three individuals, including Neeraj Bawana's father. The operation, executed early Thursday, led to the recovery of cash, precious metals, and an array of weapons.

Coordinated by Joint Commissioner Vijay Singh and backed by Deputy Commissioners Hareshwar Swami and Rajeev Ranjan, the high-profile operation targeted notorious gangs led by figures such as Kala Jathedi and Jitender Gogi. A total of 850 police personnel from multiple districts participated, searching 58 locations.

Authorities revealed that the raids also aimed to dismantle international crime syndicate connections, as mobile devices and electronics confiscated are being analyzed for further leads. Arrests and substantial seizures mark a decisive step in the ongoing battle against organized crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Santa Clara: Allegations of Racial Discrimination Surface

Tragedy in Santa Clara: Allegations of Racial Discrimination Surface

 India
2
Delhi Court Halts Takedown Order Against Journalists Challenging Adani

Delhi Court Halts Takedown Order Against Journalists Challenging Adani

 India
3
MI6 Chief Richard Moore's Bold Statement on Putin's War Gambit

MI6 Chief Richard Moore's Bold Statement on Putin's War Gambit

 Turkey
4
Tejashwi Yadav Champions New Politics with Focus on Development in Bihar

Tejashwi Yadav Champions New Politics with Focus on Development in Bihar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025