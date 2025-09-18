Delhi Police Crack Down on Criminal Networks: Major Haul and Arrests

In a significant crackdown, the Delhi Police conducted extensive raids across criminal hideouts in Delhi and Haryana, securing the arrests of three individuals, including Neeraj Bawana's father. The operation, executed early Thursday, led to the recovery of cash, precious metals, and an array of weapons.

Coordinated by Joint Commissioner Vijay Singh and backed by Deputy Commissioners Hareshwar Swami and Rajeev Ranjan, the high-profile operation targeted notorious gangs led by figures such as Kala Jathedi and Jitender Gogi. A total of 850 police personnel from multiple districts participated, searching 58 locations.

Authorities revealed that the raids also aimed to dismantle international crime syndicate connections, as mobile devices and electronics confiscated are being analyzed for further leads. Arrests and substantial seizures mark a decisive step in the ongoing battle against organized crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)