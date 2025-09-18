Explosive Encounter: The Arrest of a Radicalized Youth

In a startling case of youth radicalization, Gurpreet Singh, a 19-year-old from Bathinda, was apprehended for allegedly causing twin blasts at his home. Singh, a law student from Jeeda village, sustained serious injuries on September 10 while assembling combustible chemicals, authorities revealed.

Law enforcement officials, including Bathinda's Senior Superintendent of Police Amneet Kondal, disclosed that Singh had been exposed to radicalized content online. His fascination with chemical mixtures led him to order explosive substances via the internet, culminating in the accidental detonations. Singh was taken into custody after receiving treatment at AIIMS Bathinda.

During his remand, police aim to delve into Singh's motivations and potential connections, though no links to Pakistan have been identified. A team from the NIA and Intelligence Bureau is involved in ongoing investigations. Despite his injuries, including the amputation of his right hand, authorities are determined to uncover the full extent of Singh's radicalization.

