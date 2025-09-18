Left Menu

Telangana Man Fatally Shot in US: Family Seeks Help

A 30-year-old man from Telangana, identified as Mohammed Nizamuddin, was allegedly shot by police in the United States after a scuffle with his roommate. The family requests assistance from India's External Affairs Minister to bring his remains back home.

Updated: 18-09-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 23:17 IST
  • India

A 30-year-old Telangana native, Mohammed Nizamuddin, was reportedly shot dead by police in California following a scuffle with his roommate, according to his family.

His father, Mohammed Hasnuddin, was informed by a friend about the incident, which occurred on September 3. The details remain unclear, and the family is appealing for government intervention.

Majlis Bachao Tahreek's spokesperson, Amjed Ullah Khan, is working with the family to appeal to India's External Affairs Minister for assistance in repatriating Nizamuddin's body.

(With inputs from agencies.)

