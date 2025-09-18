Telangana Man Fatally Shot in US: Family Seeks Help

A 30-year-old Telangana native, Mohammed Nizamuddin, was reportedly shot dead by police in California following a scuffle with his roommate, according to his family.

His father, Mohammed Hasnuddin, was informed by a friend about the incident, which occurred on September 3. The details remain unclear, and the family is appealing for government intervention.

Majlis Bachao Tahreek's spokesperson, Amjed Ullah Khan, is working with the family to appeal to India's External Affairs Minister for assistance in repatriating Nizamuddin's body.

(With inputs from agencies.)