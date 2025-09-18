Controversy and Cover-ups: The Vimal Negi Mystery in Himachal Pradesh

In a recent press statement, Jai Ram Thakur, the opposition leader in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, lashed out at the state government for what he described as double standards in handling the investigation into the death of former chief engineer Vimal Negi. Thakur accused the government of failing to ensure justice for the family of Negi.

Thakur pointed out that while the government has publicly assured the legislative assembly of justice, crucial evidence was reportedly tampered with. The pen drive containing critical information was allegedly formatted at a police station, leading to the arrest of ASI Pankaj Sharma, who is now in judicial custody.

Vimal Negi's mysterious death, compounded by allegations from his wife of workplace harassment by superiors, has sparked a political controversy. Thakur alleged a cover-up by the state government, which, he claimed, has failed to punish any accused individuals, further questioning law enforcement credibility under the current administration.

