Tragic Turn of Events at Sakhi Centre: A Case of Alleged Abetment

A 19-year-old woman allegedly ended her life at a Sakhi One-Stop Centre in Jhalawar. Her family consented to a post-mortem after a case was registered against Deepchand, the man she eloped with. A magisterial inquiry is underway to investigate allegations involving local police and the Sakhi centre staff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 19-09-2025 00:38 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 00:38 IST
Tragic Turn of Events at Sakhi Centre: A Case of Alleged Abetment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A young woman's death at a Sakhi One-Stop Centre in Jhalawar has sparked controversy and legal action. The 19-year-old was found hanged, prompting a case against Deepchand, a youth she eloped with.

Her family initially refused a post-mortem, demanding murder charges against local law enforcement and the centre's staff. Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar announced a magisterial probe into the incident, promising decisive actions based on its findings.

Allegations of abetment of suicide were formalized against Deepchand, leading to the post-mortem proceeding. The deceased, a member of a scheduled caste, had been rejected by both her husband and Deepchand, ultimately finding herself at the Sakhi centre.

(With inputs from agencies.)

