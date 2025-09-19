Tragic Turn of Events at Sakhi Centre: A Case of Alleged Abetment

A young woman's death at a Sakhi One-Stop Centre in Jhalawar has sparked controversy and legal action. The 19-year-old was found hanged, prompting a case against Deepchand, a youth she eloped with.

Her family initially refused a post-mortem, demanding murder charges against local law enforcement and the centre's staff. Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar announced a magisterial probe into the incident, promising decisive actions based on its findings.

Allegations of abetment of suicide were formalized against Deepchand, leading to the post-mortem proceeding. The deceased, a member of a scheduled caste, had been rejected by both her husband and Deepchand, ultimately finding herself at the Sakhi centre.

(With inputs from agencies.)