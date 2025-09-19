Left Menu

US Stands Alone: Vetoes UN Resolution Amid Gaza Humanitarian Crisis

The United States vetoed a UN Security Council resolution that demanded an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, citing insufficient condemnation of Hamas. The resolution, backed by 14 members, highlighted the dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza but faced US opposition, isolating America and Israel on the international stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 19-09-2025 05:32 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 05:32 IST
US Stands Alone: Vetoes UN Resolution Amid Gaza Humanitarian Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has once again exercised its veto power in the United Nations Security Council, blocking a resolution that called for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages. The resolution, which was supported by 14 other members, was criticized by the US for not sufficiently condemning Hamas.

This diplomatic standoff underscores the growing isolation of the US and Israel on the global stage regarding the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The resolution sought to address what it labeled as the 'catastrophic' humanitarian situation in Gaza and called on Israel to lift restrictions on aid delivery to the 2.1 million Palestinians in the territory.

Despite the failure to pass, some hope remains among council members and countries like Algeria and Pakistan, acknowledging the courage of the 14 votes in favor. However, the US's continued opposition raises questions about future efforts and the potential for resolution in the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jharkhand's Role in India's Nuclear Future

Jharkhand's Role in India's Nuclear Future

 India
2
Patanjali Faces Court Battle Over Alleged Disparaging Ads Against Dabur Chyawanprash

Patanjali Faces Court Battle Over Alleged Disparaging Ads Against Dabur Chya...

 India
3
Iraq's Energy Crisis: Scrambling for Solutions Amid Sanctions

Iraq's Energy Crisis: Scrambling for Solutions Amid Sanctions

 Global
4
Tragedy in Khuzdar: Drone Strike Sparks Outrage in Balochistan

Tragedy in Khuzdar: Drone Strike Sparks Outrage in Balochistan

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025