US Stands Alone: Vetoes UN Resolution Amid Gaza Humanitarian Crisis

The United States has once again exercised its veto power in the United Nations Security Council, blocking a resolution that called for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages. The resolution, which was supported by 14 other members, was criticized by the US for not sufficiently condemning Hamas.

This diplomatic standoff underscores the growing isolation of the US and Israel on the global stage regarding the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The resolution sought to address what it labeled as the 'catastrophic' humanitarian situation in Gaza and called on Israel to lift restrictions on aid delivery to the 2.1 million Palestinians in the territory.

Despite the failure to pass, some hope remains among council members and countries like Algeria and Pakistan, acknowledging the courage of the 14 votes in favor. However, the US's continued opposition raises questions about future efforts and the potential for resolution in the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)