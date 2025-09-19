Punjab Police Cracks Down on Major Drug Racket

On Friday, Punjab Police announced a breakthrough in their crackdown on drug crimes with the unearthing of a major supply racket, leading to the arrest of two individuals and the seizure of four kilograms of heroin.

This achievement, attributed to the Sri Muktsar Sahib Police, marks a significant blow to narco-terror networks. Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav praised the meticulously planned, source-based operation that unfolded over two months.

A case has been filed against the smugglers as the investigation continues to unravel the entire network's forward and backward connections, as per Gaurav Yadav's statement on X.

(With inputs from agencies.)