Punjab Police Cracks Down on Major Drug Racket
Punjab Police have dismantled a significant drug supply operation, arresting two smugglers and seizing four kilograms of heroin. The operation, conducted by Sri Muktsar Sahib Police, was a two-month-long effort. Authorities are registering a case and continuing investigations to uncover the network's full extent.
On Friday, Punjab Police announced a breakthrough in their crackdown on drug crimes with the unearthing of a major supply racket, leading to the arrest of two individuals and the seizure of four kilograms of heroin.
This achievement, attributed to the Sri Muktsar Sahib Police, marks a significant blow to narco-terror networks. Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav praised the meticulously planned, source-based operation that unfolded over two months.
A case has been filed against the smugglers as the investigation continues to unravel the entire network's forward and backward connections, as per Gaurav Yadav's statement on X.
