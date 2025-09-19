Left Menu

Supreme Court Defers Decision on Activists' Bail Pleas in 2020 Delhi Riots Case

The Supreme Court has postponed the hearing of bail pleas for activists involved in the February 2020 Delhi riots to September 22. The activists, previously denied bail by the Delhi High Court, face charges under the UAPA for allegedly orchestrating the riots during anti-CAA and NRC protests.

Updated: 19-09-2025 11:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has rescheduled the bail plea hearings of several activists implicated in the February 2020 Delhi riots case to September 22. Justices Aravind Kumar and Manmohan have deferred the proceedings, which involve Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, and several other activists accused under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The activists have contested the Delhi High Court's decision from September 2 that denied them bail, stating that violence disguised as demonstrations cannot be permitted. The charges allege their role as 'masterminds' behind the riots during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Despite the Constitution's protection of peaceful protest rights under Article 19(1)(a), the court upheld that such rights have limitations and must not disrupt public order. With over 700 injured and 53 killed in the 2020 riots, these activists have remained imprisoned since their initial bail petitions were rejected in 2020.

