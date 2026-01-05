Left Menu

Supreme Court Denies Bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in Delhi Riots Case

The Supreme Court denied bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots case, citing prima facie evidence under the UAPA linking them to strategic roles in the riots. Five others were granted bail under strict conditions. The court underscored the constitutional balance between liberty and public order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2026 20:33 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 20:33 IST
Supreme Court Denies Bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in Delhi Riots Case
bail
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday refused bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, both implicated in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy. The court highlighted that these two defendants, unlike five others who were granted bail, play a central role in the allegations of planning and mobilizing riot activities.

Incarcerated since 2020, Khalid and Imam face accusations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, with justices citing evidence of their involvement in orchestrating the 'chakka jam' strategy and mobilizing resources, which led to the February 2020 riots during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

While emphasizing the paramount importance of liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution, the court stressed that public safety and the integrity of the trial process are equally vital, justifying the denial of their bail based on the prima facie case against them, as per the stringent UAPA conditions.

TRENDING

1
Himachal Pradesh Clears Compassionate Job Backlog: A Heartfelt Initiative

Himachal Pradesh Clears Compassionate Job Backlog: A Heartfelt Initiative

 India
2
Tragic Shooting of Hindu Businessman and Editor in Bangladesh

Tragic Shooting of Hindu Businessman and Editor in Bangladesh

 Bangladesh
3
India Lifts Import Restrictions on Low-Ash Metallurgical Coke

India Lifts Import Restrictions on Low-Ash Metallurgical Coke

 India
4
Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Committee Seeks Trade Revival

Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Committee Seeks Trade Revival

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026