Supreme Court Denies Bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in Delhi Riots Case

The Supreme Court on Monday refused bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, both implicated in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy. The court highlighted that these two defendants, unlike five others who were granted bail, play a central role in the allegations of planning and mobilizing riot activities.

Incarcerated since 2020, Khalid and Imam face accusations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, with justices citing evidence of their involvement in orchestrating the 'chakka jam' strategy and mobilizing resources, which led to the February 2020 riots during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

While emphasizing the paramount importance of liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution, the court stressed that public safety and the integrity of the trial process are equally vital, justifying the denial of their bail based on the prima facie case against them, as per the stringent UAPA conditions.