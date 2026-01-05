Left Menu

Justice Disparity: Umar Khalid's Bail Denial vs. Gurmeet Ram Rahim's Frequent Parole

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti criticized the Supreme Court's decision denying bail to Umar Khalid in the 2020 Delhi riots case while repeatedly granting parole to rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim. The court cited a 'hierarchy of participation' in its decision to deny bail to Khalid and Sharjeel Imam.

Umar Khalid
On Monday, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti slammed the Supreme Court's decision to deny bail to activist Umar Khalid in the 2020 Delhi riots case, deeming it a 'travesty of justice'. She highlighted the contrast with the repeated parole granted to rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim.

The court, however, granted bail to five other activists, citing a 'hierarchy of participation' in the alleged conspiracy. Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam remain in custody as there is a prima facie case against them under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, according to Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria.

Mehbooba Mufti expressed outrage over what she described as the 'scales of justice breaking under the burden of injustice', pointing to the long period Umar Khalid has spent in jail without bail, despite not yet facing trial.

