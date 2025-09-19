Gaza's Future: Gulf States Consider Post-War Administration
The United States has held talks with Gulf Arab states about the potential for them to administer Gaza post-war. While discussions are ongoing, no agreements have been finalized. Israel's approach to Gaza's governance remains undefined, amid debates involving Israel, the U.S., and regional actors.
The United States is engaging in discussions with Gulf Arab states about the possibility of their involvement in the administration of Gaza once the ongoing conflict concludes, as revealed by U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee.
These talks focus on establishing an interim governmental structure, potentially overseen by the U.S., although nothing has been officially agreed upon. The question of Gaza's governance post-conflict remains unresolved, with Israel yet to present a clear plan.
The Palestinian Authority, pushed out of Gaza by Hamas in 2007, is prepared to govern the region with international backing, but Israeli and U.S. consensus around this remains elusive. Other regional and international stakeholders are contributing to the discourse regarding Gaza's future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
