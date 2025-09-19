Judge Dismisses Trump's $15 Billion Lawsuit Against NY Times

A federal judge has dismissed former President Donald Trump's $15 billion defamation lawsuit against the New York Times. U.S. District Judge Steven Merryday cited procedural shortcomings in Trump's complaint.

Judge Merryday stated that the lawsuit failed to comply with a federal rule requiring a concise statement justifying the claim. He emphasized that a legal complaint should not be used as a public venue for harsh rhetoric or as a channel for personal grievances.

Trump has been given a window of 28 days to file an amended complaint if he wishes to pursue the case further.

(With inputs from agencies.)