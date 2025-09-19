Tragic Land Dispute: Murder Mystery in Jandheda Samsapur
An elderly land measurer named Sahdeen was found dead in Jandheda Samsapur with his throat slit. Police are investigating the murder, with allegations pointing towards a villager, Anuj, due to a land dispute. The forensic team has collected evidence, and the body has been sent for a post-mortem.
An elderly man named Sahdeen was discovered dead in Jandheda Samsapur, with his throat slit, according to police reports. The troubling incident involves Sahdeen, who was a land measurer.
Villagers relied on him for plot measurements. On Friday, his body was found, prompting a police and forensic response. Accusations have been made against a villager named Anuj. Family members claim Anuj, known for alcohol issues, had a dispute with Sahdeen over land matters.
A case has been filed, and investigations are underway as the body was sent for a post-mortem to gather more information. Authorities are diligently pursuing the matter to uncover the truth behind this tragedy.
