Tragic Land Dispute: Murder Mystery in Jandheda Samsapur

An elderly man named Sahdeen was discovered dead in Jandheda Samsapur, with his throat slit, according to police reports. The troubling incident involves Sahdeen, who was a land measurer.

Villagers relied on him for plot measurements. On Friday, his body was found, prompting a police and forensic response. Accusations have been made against a villager named Anuj. Family members claim Anuj, known for alcohol issues, had a dispute with Sahdeen over land matters.

A case has been filed, and investigations are underway as the body was sent for a post-mortem to gather more information. Authorities are diligently pursuing the matter to uncover the truth behind this tragedy.

