Tragic Land Dispute: Murder Mystery in Jandheda Samsapur

An elderly land measurer named Sahdeen was found dead in Jandheda Samsapur with his throat slit. Police are investigating the murder, with allegations pointing towards a villager, Anuj, due to a land dispute. The forensic team has collected evidence, and the body has been sent for a post-mortem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur | Updated: 19-09-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 21:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An elderly man named Sahdeen was discovered dead in Jandheda Samsapur, with his throat slit, according to police reports. The troubling incident involves Sahdeen, who was a land measurer.

Villagers relied on him for plot measurements. On Friday, his body was found, prompting a police and forensic response. Accusations have been made against a villager named Anuj. Family members claim Anuj, known for alcohol issues, had a dispute with Sahdeen over land matters.

A case has been filed, and investigations are underway as the body was sent for a post-mortem to gather more information. Authorities are diligently pursuing the matter to uncover the truth behind this tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

