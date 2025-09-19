Left Menu

European Leaders to Address Russian Airspace Violations

EU leaders are set to address Russia's violations of European airspace at a meeting in Copenhagen. The recent breach of Estonian airspace by Russian aircraft has been termed an unacceptable provocation, emphasizing the need for stronger Eastern defense and increased pressure on Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 19-09-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 21:53 IST
In response to increasing tensions, European leaders are preparing to strategize a united reaction to recent Russian airspace violations. The upcoming conference in Copenhagen is poised to tackle these provocations head-on.

A particular incident involving Russian military aircraft encroaching upon Estonian skies has sparked fresh outrage. European Council President Antonio Costa labeled the incident as 'unacceptable' and a clear call to action.

The incident stresses the necessity for reinforcing Eastern European defenses and enhancing intergovernmental military collaboration amid escalating regional friction with Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

