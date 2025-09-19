Left Menu

Delhi Police Nabs Juvenile Shooters Linked to Disha Patani Incident

Two juveniles from the Rohit Godara-Goldy Barar gang were apprehended in Delhi for firing outside Bollywood star Disha Patani's Bareilly home. The 17-year-olds from Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, are linked to incidents on September 11 and 12. Weapons were retrieved, and further questioning in Bareilly is awaited.

Delhi Police's Special Cell has apprehended two juveniles allegedly involved in the shooting incident outside the Bareilly residence of Bollywood actress Disha Patani. The duo, associated with the Rohit Godara-Goldy Barar gang, are accused of carrying out the attacks on September 11 and 12, police officials confirmed.

Native to Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, the boys, around 17 years old, had a reward of Rs 1 lakh each for their capture. Following their arrest, authorities recovered weapons including a pistol. Efforts are underway to transfer them to Bareilly for further legal proceedings.

This arrest follows a significant police operation on September 17, where two other gang members were killed in an encounter near Ghaziabad. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has reaffirmed the state's zero-tolerance policy against crime in response to these violent events.

