Scam Allegations Deepen in Chhattisgarh as Key Figures Arrested
The Chhattisgarh Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested hotelier Nitesh Purohit and his son Yash involved in a multi-crore liquor scam during Congress rule. The probe links over a dozen individuals, including former Congress minister Kawasi Lakhma. Investigations and actions continue as the ED uncovers financial misconduct.
The Chhattisgarh Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) made significant arrests in a liquor scam allegedly orchestrated during the Congress's reign, apprehending hotelier Nitesh Purohit and his son, Yash.
The crackdown follows the lapse of previous court protections, bringing further scrutiny to individuals linked to the illegal operations amounting to over Rs 2,500 crore.
Former Excise Commissioner Niranjan Das and other key figures remain under investigation as authorities deepen their probe into the financial misconduct during the era when Bhupesh Baghel was Chief Minister.
