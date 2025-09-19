Left Menu

Scam Allegations Deepen in Chhattisgarh as Key Figures Arrested

The Chhattisgarh Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested hotelier Nitesh Purohit and his son Yash involved in a multi-crore liquor scam during Congress rule. The probe links over a dozen individuals, including former Congress minister Kawasi Lakhma. Investigations and actions continue as the ED uncovers financial misconduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 19-09-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 22:23 IST
Scam Allegations Deepen in Chhattisgarh as Key Figures Arrested
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Chhattisgarh Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) made significant arrests in a liquor scam allegedly orchestrated during the Congress's reign, apprehending hotelier Nitesh Purohit and his son, Yash.

The crackdown follows the lapse of previous court protections, bringing further scrutiny to individuals linked to the illegal operations amounting to over Rs 2,500 crore.

Former Excise Commissioner Niranjan Das and other key figures remain under investigation as authorities deepen their probe into the financial misconduct during the era when Bhupesh Baghel was Chief Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tunnel Breakthrough Marks Major Milestone in Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project

Tunnel Breakthrough Marks Major Milestone in Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train P...

 India
2
Team Europe Shines at Laver Cup, Lead Over Team World in San Francisco

Team Europe Shines at Laver Cup, Lead Over Team World in San Francisco

 Global
3
Amazon Urges H-1B Holders to Remain in U.S.

Amazon Urges H-1B Holders to Remain in U.S.

 Global
4
Cracking the Quantum Code: Entanglement Breakthrough in Silicon

Cracking the Quantum Code: Entanglement Breakthrough in Silicon

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

How AI and innovation redefine global tourism landscape

Attention economy exploits user data and autonomy despite antitrust efforts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025