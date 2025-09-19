Scam Allegations Deepen in Chhattisgarh as Key Figures Arrested

The Chhattisgarh Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) made significant arrests in a liquor scam allegedly orchestrated during the Congress's reign, apprehending hotelier Nitesh Purohit and his son, Yash.

The crackdown follows the lapse of previous court protections, bringing further scrutiny to individuals linked to the illegal operations amounting to over Rs 2,500 crore.

Former Excise Commissioner Niranjan Das and other key figures remain under investigation as authorities deepen their probe into the financial misconduct during the era when Bhupesh Baghel was Chief Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)