ACB's Landmark Year: Record FIRs and Landmark Convictions

The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) made significant strides in its anti-corruption efforts in 2025, filing an unprecedented 78 First Information Reports (FIRs) as part of its intensified crackdown on corrupt practices.

A spokesperson for the ACB revealed that the FIRs comprised 36 cases involving traps, 18 linked to disproportionate assets, 15 related to abuse of official position, eight concerning the fraudulent alienation of custodian land, and one case regarding illegal appointments. In total, charge-sheets were filed in 43 cases throughout the year.

Regarding the adjudication of cases in 2025, the ACB successfully secured convictions in seven instances, marking a significant triumph in their fight against corruption.