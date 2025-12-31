Left Menu

ACB's Landmark Year: Record FIRs and Landmark Convictions

In 2025, the Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau achieved significant milestones by filing 78 FIRs, exposing a land scam, and obtaining 13 convictions. The cases included 36 trap cases and various offenses, leading to 43 charge-sheets and seven convictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 31-12-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 20:26 IST
ACB's Landmark Year: Record FIRs and Landmark Convictions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) made significant strides in its anti-corruption efforts in 2025, filing an unprecedented 78 First Information Reports (FIRs) as part of its intensified crackdown on corrupt practices.

A spokesperson for the ACB revealed that the FIRs comprised 36 cases involving traps, 18 linked to disproportionate assets, 15 related to abuse of official position, eight concerning the fraudulent alienation of custodian land, and one case regarding illegal appointments. In total, charge-sheets were filed in 43 cases throughout the year.

Regarding the adjudication of cases in 2025, the ACB successfully secured convictions in seven instances, marking a significant triumph in their fight against corruption.

TRENDING

1
Himachal Pradesh Industries Corporation to Invest in Modernization

Himachal Pradesh Industries Corporation to Invest in Modernization

 India
2
DGCA Clarifies: Officer Transfers Are Routine, Not Speculative

DGCA Clarifies: Officer Transfers Are Routine, Not Speculative

 India
3
Anu Garg Makes History as Odisha's First Female Chief Secretary

Anu Garg Makes History as Odisha's First Female Chief Secretary

 India
4
Transforming India: PM Modi's Vision Through PRAGATI

Transforming India: PM Modi's Vision Through PRAGATI

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025