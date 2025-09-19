Russian Jets Stir Tensions with Baltic Sea Incursions
Two Russian fighter jets breached the safety zone of the Petrobaltic drilling platform, according to Polish Border Guards. This coincides with Estonia's report of three Russian military jets intruding its airspace for 12 minutes, intensifying concerns along NATO's eastern frontier.
Two Russian fighter jets intruded into the designated safety zone surrounding the Petrobaltic drilling platform in the Baltic Sea, as reported by the Polish Border Guards on Friday. Poland's Armed Forces and relevant services were promptly informed of the breach.
Simultaneously, Estonia has reported a significant airspace violation, with three Russian military jets entering its territory for a duration of 12 minutes. This incident was labeled as 'unprecedentedly brazen' by Estonian officials, reflecting increasing tensions in the region.
These developments contribute to growing concerns about assertive military maneuvers on NATO's eastern flank, delineating a heightened state of alert among regional defense forces.
