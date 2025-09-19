Ted Cruz Criticizes FCC Chair, Likens Actions to 'Goodfellas'

Senator Ted Cruz launched a scathing attack on Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr, likening him to a figure from organized crime due to recent threats against Disney and broadcasters. These threats pertained to the airing of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live.'

Cruz condemned Carr's warnings to impose potential fines or revoke broadcasting licenses in response to comments made by host Jimmy Kimmel concerning Charlie Kirk's assassination. The senator argued that such actions were perilous.

Drawing comparisons to the film 'Goodfellas,' Cruz suggested Carr's behavior mirrored that of a 'Mafioso.' Carr has yet to respond to requests for comment on the issue.