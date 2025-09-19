Ted Cruz Criticizes FCC Chair, Likens Actions to 'Goodfellas'
Senator Ted Cruz criticized FCC Chair Brendan Carr, comparing him to a mob figure over threats made against Disney and broadcasters for airing 'Jimmy Kimmel Live.' Cruz found Carr's intentions to impose fines or pull licenses over Kimmel's comments dangerous and reminiscent of organized crime tactics.
Senator Ted Cruz launched a scathing attack on Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr, likening him to a figure from organized crime due to recent threats against Disney and broadcasters. These threats pertained to the airing of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live.'
Cruz condemned Carr's warnings to impose potential fines or revoke broadcasting licenses in response to comments made by host Jimmy Kimmel concerning Charlie Kirk's assassination. The senator argued that such actions were perilous.
Drawing comparisons to the film 'Goodfellas,' Cruz suggested Carr's behavior mirrored that of a 'Mafioso.' Carr has yet to respond to requests for comment on the issue.
