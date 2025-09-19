Left Menu

Trump & Xi: Progress in High-Stakes TikTok & Trade Deal

U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping made progress on TikTok and trade issues during a phone call, with plans for further discussions at an upcoming summit. They aim to resolve the fate of TikTok in the U.S., trade tariffs, and other economic tensions in future meetings.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping reported progress on the contested TikTok app and other trade issues during their recent phone conversation. The presidents outlined plans to continue negotiations in South Korea during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum.

Despite appearing to ease tensions, the immediate details of any definitive TikTok deal remained elusive. Trump's administration is pushing for an agreement that aligns with U.S. national security concerns, but critical questions about control and ownership persist. Meanwhile, China maintains its stance on honoring market regulations and balancing business negotiations.

This development comes amid broader trade challenges, including ongoing tariff disputes and discussions about semiconductors, agriculture, and defense-related issues. The TikTok negotiations are just one element in the complex relations between the two economic superpowers.

