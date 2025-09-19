Fraudulent Dealerships and Online Scams: Odisha Police Crackdown

The Odisha Police have detained an engineer from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, on charges of deceiving individuals by falsely promising dealerships for an electric scooter company, officials reported on Friday.

The engineer, identified as Ashish Kumar Yadav, aged 30, was taken into custody by the Odisha CID following a complaint that accused him of swindling Rs 25 lakh from a victim, authorities stated.

In a separate incident of cyber fraud totaling Rs 1.45 crore, the CID arrested three suspects from various locations within the state. Those apprehended include Deepak Kumar Dash, Chandan Kumar Sahu, and Ramahari Sahu, according to police statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)