Man Arrested for Threatening UP CM with Video

A 27-year-old man from Mathura district, identified as Suneet alias Gatua, was arrested after posting a video threatening Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The man was found holding a country-made pistol to his head in the video. Police recovered a weapon from him, and a case has been registered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 19-09-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 23:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A 27-year-old man from Mathura district has been arrested after posting a video online in which he threatened to kill Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, according to local police.

The suspect, identified as Suneet alias Gatua, was seen in the video holding a country-made pistol to his head. Superintendent of Police (Rural) Suresh Chandra Rawat said that the incident prompted a police response, leading to the man's arrest at his home in Nagla Hardayal.

Following the video's circulation, authorities filed a case at Mant police station. Initially resistant, Gatua threatened to harm himself upon police arrival but was eventually convinced to surrender. A .32-bore country-made pistol was confiscated during the arrest. Police reported that he is a habitual drinker and involved in a property dispute with his uncle. Investigations continue under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

