Russian Military Jets Violate NATO Airspace: A Threatening Escalation
Russian military jets recently violated NATO member Estonia's airspace, marking the third instance of such aggression in recent days. British Defence Minister John Healey emphasized that these actions serve to unify NATO allies and bolster support for Ukraine against Russian aggression.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 19-09-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 23:32 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a concerning development, Russian military jets breached the airspace of NATO member Estonia on Friday, a move labeled as reckless and dangerous by British Defence Minister John Healey.
This incident marks the third violation of NATO airspace by Russia in recent days, escalating tensions in the region.
Minister Healey underscored that, rather than intimidating the alliance, these provocations only solidify NATO's unity and reinforce its commitment to stand by Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NATO
- Estonia
- Russian Jets
- Airspace Violation
- John Healey
- Putin
- Aggression
- Ukraine
- Military
- Tension
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Netweb Technologies Secures Rs 450 Crore AI Supercomputing Order
MI6 Chief Richard Moore's Bold Statement on Putin's War Gambit
Head of British intelligence says there is “absolutely no evidence” that Putin wants to negotiate peace in Ukraine, reports AP.
MI6 Chief's Candid Take on Putin's Peace Negotiation Stance
Ukraine's Diplomatic Surge: Securing Safety Amidst Russian Aggression