Russian Military Jets Violate NATO Airspace: A Threatening Escalation

In a concerning development, Russian military jets breached the airspace of NATO member Estonia on Friday, a move labeled as reckless and dangerous by British Defence Minister John Healey.

This incident marks the third violation of NATO airspace by Russia in recent days, escalating tensions in the region.

Minister Healey underscored that, rather than intimidating the alliance, these provocations only solidify NATO's unity and reinforce its commitment to stand by Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)