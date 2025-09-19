Daring Bank Heist: Gold and Cash Recovery Shines in Vijaypura

Authorities reported a breakthrough in a high-profile bank heist in Vijaypura district, with policemen recovering a substantial portion of the stolen gold and cash. The recovered haul included 6.54 kilograms of gold and Rs 41.04 lakh, found in a deserted building in a Maharashtra village.

The audacious crime occurred on Tuesday evening when three masked robbers, armed with homemade pistols and knives, targeted an SBI bank branch in Chadchan town. They vanished into thin air with cash and ornaments worth over Rs 21 crore, leaving behind tied-up staff.

A concerted manhunt has been launched with eight teams, as local and cross-state police forces collaborate to track down the escapees, who abandoned their getaway vehicle after a minor collision with a motorbike in Huljanti village.

