Passport Policy Controversy: Transgender Rights Vs. Government Rule

The Trump administration has turned to the Supreme Court in an effort to enforce a contentious passport policy requiring transgender and nonbinary individuals to conform to sex designations based on their birth certificates.

The Justice Department is seeking a temporary stay against a lower court's decision that permits individuals to select identification markers aligned with their gender identity.

This legal move follows the administration's broader agenda to restrict transgender rights, with critics claiming it violates constitutional protections for transgender and nonbinary citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)