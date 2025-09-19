Left Menu

Passport Policy Controversy: Transgender Rights Vs. Government Rule

The Trump administration has appealed to the Supreme Court to enforce a passport policy mandating sex designations based on birth certificates. Critics argue this infringes on transgender and nonbinary rights. A judge previously blocked the policy, maintaining a lower-court order supporting gender identity-based identifications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-09-2025 23:44 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 23:44 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The Trump administration has turned to the Supreme Court in an effort to enforce a contentious passport policy requiring transgender and nonbinary individuals to conform to sex designations based on their birth certificates.

The Justice Department is seeking a temporary stay against a lower court's decision that permits individuals to select identification markers aligned with their gender identity.

This legal move follows the administration's broader agenda to restrict transgender rights, with critics claiming it violates constitutional protections for transgender and nonbinary citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

