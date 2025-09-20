Left Menu

Brazen Skies: Russian Jets Challenge NATO Airspace

Three Russian military jets violated Estonia's airspace, marking an unprecedented action with NATO tensions already high. The incident follows recent Russian military exercises and previous airspace violations. NATO member Estonia has called for consultations under Article 4, emphasizing the threat and demanding stronger air defenses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 03:13 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 03:13 IST
Brazen Skies: Russian Jets Challenge NATO Airspace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Three Russian military jets violated NATO member Estonia's airspace for 12 minutes on Friday, a move described by its government as an 'unprecedentedly brazen' incursion. This is the latest in a series of Russian military actions unsettling the alliance, following the recent drone incursion into Poland.

Estonia stated that the MiG-31 fighter jets entered without permission before Italian F-35s pushed them out. This comes shortly after Russian military exercises with Belarus and amid heightened tensions from the Ukraine conflict. Estonia has summoned the top Russian diplomat in protest and seeks Article 4 consultations with NATO allies.

NATO and EU leaders condemned the act as a deliberate provocation. Poland reported similar violations in the Baltic Sea, further stressing NATO's readiness. Estonia and allies, including Lithuania, urge stronger defensive measures while Ukraine supports Estonia's stance against Russia's destabilization attempts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

