Trump's Bold H1-B Visa Fee Hike: Ensuring 'Great Workers' for America

President Donald Trump signed a proclamation raising the H1-B visa fee to $100,000 annually. The move aims to ensure only highly skilled workers enter the U.S., impacting many Indian professionals. This decision is part of a broader strategy to protect American workers and drive investment into the U.S. economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-09-2025 05:00 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 05:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a controversial move affecting Indian professionals on U.S. visas, President Donald Trump has enacted a proclamation increasing the H1-B visa fee to an unprecedented $100,000 annually. This is seen as the latest effort by the administration to tighten immigration control.

According to White House staff secretary Will Scharf, the H1-B non-immigrant visa programme is heavily misused and should only serve to admit genuinely skilled laborers for roles Americans cannot fill. The administration contends that the new fee will ensure that companies are hiring 'truly extraordinary people' without replacing American workers.

This policy is predicted to hit Indian tech workers particularly hard, as they constitute a significant portion of H1-B visa holders. The decision has sparked concerns about its impact on their ability to retain their positions in the U.S. if companies opt against covering these increased costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

How AI and innovation redefine global tourism landscape

Attention economy exploits user data and autonomy despite antitrust efforts

