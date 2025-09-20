Trump's Bold H1-B Visa Fee Hike: Ensuring 'Great Workers' for America

In a controversial move affecting Indian professionals on U.S. visas, President Donald Trump has enacted a proclamation increasing the H1-B visa fee to an unprecedented $100,000 annually. This is seen as the latest effort by the administration to tighten immigration control.

According to White House staff secretary Will Scharf, the H1-B non-immigrant visa programme is heavily misused and should only serve to admit genuinely skilled laborers for roles Americans cannot fill. The administration contends that the new fee will ensure that companies are hiring 'truly extraordinary people' without replacing American workers.

This policy is predicted to hit Indian tech workers particularly hard, as they constitute a significant portion of H1-B visa holders. The decision has sparked concerns about its impact on their ability to retain their positions in the U.S. if companies opt against covering these increased costs.

