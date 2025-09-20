Left Menu

US Vaccine Advisers Shift COVID Shot Approach Amid Controversy

US vaccine advisers have shifted their stance on COVID-19 shots, recommending they be administered through shared decision-making with healthcare providers. Meanwhile, the US Senate rejected a funding bill, threatening a government shutdown, and several other political and judicial actions took place nationwide, reflecting divisions and tensions across multiple sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 05:25 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 05:25 IST
US Vaccine Advisers Shift COVID Shot Approach Amid Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The landscape of US immunization policy experienced a notable shift as vaccine advisers appointed by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced a change in their stance on COVID-19 vaccines. Instead of broad support, they now advocate for vaccinations based on shared decision-making with healthcare professionals.

This recommendation highlights the deepening divisions within the discussion of immunization schedules, with Kennedy opposing mainstream scientific consensus. The move underscores the complexity of navigating public health decisions amidst political and scientific disagreements.

Elsewhere, the US may face a government shutdown as the Senate failed to advance a funding bill. This reflects broader tensions affecting multiple sectors, from governance and legal matters to health and social policies. These events demonstrate ongoing political challenges influencing domestic policies across various domains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Electrical Scare at Jamtara School: Smoke Sends 16 to Hospital

Electrical Scare at Jamtara School: Smoke Sends 16 to Hospital

 India
2
Tragic Floods: Lives Lost in Annamayya's Heavy Rains

Tragic Floods: Lives Lost in Annamayya's Heavy Rains

 India
3
Goa Embraces Innovation with AI-Powered Hospitality Hub

Goa Embraces Innovation with AI-Powered Hospitality Hub

 India
4
Dramatic Police Encounter Leads to Arrest of Robbery Suspects

Dramatic Police Encounter Leads to Arrest of Robbery Suspects

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

How AI and innovation redefine global tourism landscape

Attention economy exploits user data and autonomy despite antitrust efforts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025