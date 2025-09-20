US Vaccine Advisers Shift COVID Shot Approach Amid Controversy

The landscape of US immunization policy experienced a notable shift as vaccine advisers appointed by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced a change in their stance on COVID-19 vaccines. Instead of broad support, they now advocate for vaccinations based on shared decision-making with healthcare professionals.

This recommendation highlights the deepening divisions within the discussion of immunization schedules, with Kennedy opposing mainstream scientific consensus. The move underscores the complexity of navigating public health decisions amidst political and scientific disagreements.

Elsewhere, the US may face a government shutdown as the Senate failed to advance a funding bill. This reflects broader tensions affecting multiple sectors, from governance and legal matters to health and social policies. These events demonstrate ongoing political challenges influencing domestic policies across various domains.

