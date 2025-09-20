Trump's H1-B Visa Fee Hike Targets High-Skilled Immigrants

In a sweeping policy shift likely to affect thousands of Indian professionals, President Donald Trump has introduced a new $100,000 annual fee for H1-B visas. This change is part of his administration's ongoing efforts to intensify immigration scrutiny, especially targeting what Trump called one of the "most abused" visa systems.

The hefty fee is designed to ensure that only highly skilled laborers, who are not intended to replace American workers, can enter the United States. While professing support from major tech companies, Trump indicated that the new charge would also bolster employment opportunities for Americans, as it discourages firms from opting for cheaper foreign labor.

The impact of this decision is expected to be significant for Indian technology specialists currently amidst a lengthy wait for Green Cards. The administration claims that this move, alongside the newly introduced 'Gold Card' visa initiative, will raise significant funds for the U.S. treasury, which will be used to cut taxes and reduce national debt.

(With inputs from agencies.)