Union Fisheries Secretary Reviews CIFT and Kochi Fishing Harbour Development

In a significant step toward strengthening India’s fisheries sector, Dr. Abhilaksh Likhi, Union Secretary, Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying (MoFAH&D), Government of India, visited Kochi, Kerala on 19–20 September 2025. His visit focused on reviewing the functioning of the ICAR – Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT) and assessing the progress of the Cochin Fishing Harbour modernization project at Thoppumpady under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).

Strengthening Post-Harvest Management and Value Addition

On 19th September, Dr. Likhi conducted a comprehensive review of ICAR-CIFT’s operations in the presence of senior officers from various States and Union Territories, representatives of the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA), fisheries startups, seafood exporters, and other stakeholders from across the fisheries value chain. The review was conducted in hybrid mode, enabling wide participation from national stakeholders.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Likhi stressed the critical need to bridge existing gaps in fish processing, cold chain logistics, and value addition. He urged ICAR-CIFT to collaborate with research institutions, private industry, and startups to devise a robust roadmap to modernize post-harvest management systems. Emphasizing innovation and quality standards, Dr. Likhi said that adopting modern technologies such as automation, digital traceability, and eco-friendly processing methods would open new avenues for value addition and global competitiveness.

He also emphasized capacity building for fishers, fish farmers, and processors, especially in coastal and inland communities, to ensure that the benefits of modernization reach the grassroots level.

R&D-Led Value Chain Development

Shri Sagar Mehra, Joint Secretary (Inland Fisheries), delivered a detailed presentation titled “Fish Tech for Post-Harvest Management and Value Addition.” His talk highlighted the immense potential in diversifying fish-based products such as ready-to-eat meals, fish powders, nutraceuticals, and processed seafood. He noted that over 20% of fish harvests are currently lost due to post-harvest inefficiencies, and that improved cold chain, packaging, and transport infrastructure, combined with scientific R&D from institutes like ICAR-CIFT, can greatly reduce these losses.

He added that the fisheries sector could unlock higher incomes for fishers and processors, and greater export revenue for India, through improved practices and product innovation.

Field Visit to Thoppumpady Fishing Harbour

On 20th September, Dr. Likhi visited the Cochin Fishing Harbour at Thoppumpady, a pivotal maritime infrastructure node for Kerala’s marine economy. During his visit, he engaged directly with fishermen, vessel operators, and harbor officials, gaining first-hand insight into the day-to-day challenges faced in the sector.

Fishermen showcased the main marine species being landed—tuna, shrimp, squid, mackerel, and sardines—and discussed key issues related to transponder operations, cold storage access, berthing space, and market linkages. Dr. Likhi emphasized the importance of ensuring safety, hygiene, and operational efficiency at landing sites.

He also directed the Cochin Port Authority and other implementing agencies to accelerate the modernization work under PMMSY, ensuring timely completion and functional integration with allied sectors.

About the Kochi Fishing Harbour Modernization Project

The modernization of the Cochin Fishing Harbour is being implemented under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) in convergence with the Sagarmala Programme of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. The project received approval in March 2022 at a total cost of ₹169.17 crore, with ₹100 crore in Central financial assistance. The project aims to upgrade the infrastructure with modern fish landing facilities, hygienic auction halls, mechanized ice plants, cold storage, effluent treatment systems, and enhanced berth space.

This convergence of ministries marks a holistic approach to fisheries infrastructure development, creating sustainable livelihoods while aligning with blue economy goals and marine ecosystem conservation.

Way Forward

The Union Secretary’s visit reinforces the central government’s push to revamp the post-harvest ecosystem, foster technology-driven growth, and create a resilient, inclusive, and globally competitive fisheries value chain. As India seeks to become a leading player in the global seafood market, initiatives like these serve as key milestones in realizing the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat in the fisheries sector.