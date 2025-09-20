India Secures Second ISA Contract for Polymetallic Sulphides Exploration

In a historic development for India’s maritime and scientific ambitions, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Earth Sciences, Science & Technology, MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh, announced that India has signed a 15-year contract with the International Seabed Authority (ISA) for exclusive rights to explore Polymetallic Sulphides (PMS) in a 10,000 sq km area of the Carlsberg Ridge in the Indian Ocean.

This milestone makes India the first country in the world to hold two PMS exploration contracts with ISA, reaffirming its leadership in deep-sea research and resource exploration.

Advancing the Deep Ocean Mission

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Singh described the agreement as a key step toward achieving the objectives of the Deep Ocean Mission, launched under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The mission emphasizes seabed mineral exploration, the development of mining technologies, and strengthening India’s Blue Economy initiatives.

“By formalising exclusive rights for PMS exploration in the Carlsberg Ridge, India has consolidated its leadership in deep-sea research,” Dr. Singh said. “This contract will not only enhance our maritime presence but also build national capacity for future resource utilisation.”

Strategic Importance of Polymetallic Sulphides

Polymetallic Sulphides are deposits formed by hydrothermal vents on the ocean floor, containing valuable metals such as:

Iron

Copper

Zinc

Silver

Gold

Platinum

Their commercial and strategic importance has drawn global interest. By securing rights to explore PMS, India gains access to resources crucial for industries such as electronics, renewable energy, infrastructure, and defense manufacturing.

India’s Legacy with ISA

India’s association with ISA spans three decades. It was the first country to receive an area for polymetallic nodule exploration in international waters and was designated a “Pioneer Investor” by the United Nations.

With this latest agreement, India now holds two PMS exploration contracts:

Central Indian Ridge & Southwest Indian Ridge Carlsberg Ridge

Together, these contracts grant India the largest exploration area globally allocated for PMS in the international seabed.

Dr. Singh emphasized that as ISA celebrates its 30th anniversary, India remains committed to advancing the concept of the “common heritage of humankind” by ensuring responsible exploration and sustainable use of marine resources.

Hosting the 8th ISA Annual Contractors Meeting in Goa

Dr. Singh also announced that India will host the 8th ISA Annual Contractors Meeting from 18–20 September in Goa, a global gathering of contractors and stakeholders. This event will further highlight India’s leadership in seabed exploration and its commitment to international cooperation.

MoES and NCPOR Lead the Mission

Dr. M. Ravichandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), expressed pride in the achievement, noting that the signing of the second PMS contract was a landmark for MoES and its autonomous institute, the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR), Goa.

“This marks India as the first member state and government contractor of ISA to hold two PMS exploration contracts,” Dr. Ravichandran said. “It is also a matter of pride that India now has the largest PMS exploration area globally in the International Seabed.”

He added that India’s cooperation with ISA will also focus on generating scientific knowledge of unexplored seabed ecosystems while ensuring environmental protection alongside resource exploration.

Strengthening India’s Blue Economy

The contract is expected to boost India’s ambitions under its Blue Economy framework, which seeks to integrate ocean resources into sustainable economic growth. Deep-sea mineral exploration, when combined with responsible environmental stewardship, offers potential to reduce import dependence on critical metals while supporting job creation, technological innovation, and industrial development.

Experts believe that this move not only cements India’s strategic presence in the Indian Ocean but also prepares the country to be a key global player in the emerging field of deep-sea mining.