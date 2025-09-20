Left Menu

Court Delays Bail Decision in High-Profile BMW Crash Case

The Delhi court deferred the bail plea of Gaganpreet Kaur in the fatal Dhaula Kuan BMW case to September 24. The delay is due to pending investigations, including examining her phone and CCTV footage. Kaur remains in custody regarding an accident that claimed a finance official's life.

The Delhi court has postponed the bail hearing for Gaganpreet Kaur, implicated in the fatal BMW crash on September 24. The delay follows the Delhi Police's request, citing ongoing investigations, including the examination of Kaur's mobile device and relevant CCTV footage.

Kaur is accused of driving the BMW that fatally collided with the vehicle of Navjot Singh, a senior finance ministry official, leaving him dead and his wife injured. An adjournment was granted as certain evidences, such as Kaur's driving license and video footage, remain under review.

Kaur remains in judicial custody until September 27, charged with multiple offenses, including rash driving and culpable homicide. The crash, which took place near Delhi Cantonment Metro station, has drawn significant attention due to its tragic outcomes.

