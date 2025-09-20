Court Clears Accused: Consent Overrules Marriage Promise Claim
The Delhi High Court acquitted a rape accused, highlighting that the alleged victim had 'consciously consented' to the relationship. The victim was aware of the accused's marital status and contradictions in her statements undermined the prosecution's case. The court affirmed no inducement on the false marriage promise.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court has acquitted a man accused of rape, citing the alleged victim's 'conscious consent' in the physical relationship. The court noted the absence of a false promise of marriage influencing her decision.
Justice Rajneesh Kumar Gupta announced the acquittal, emphasizing that the woman was aware of the man's marital status. Material contradictions in her statements were identified, harming the prosecution's case significantly.
The judgment detailed that the woman maintained a prolonged relationship, aware of the marital constraints, without raising alarm for six months when she resided and worked with the accused, indicating informed consent without inducement.
(With inputs from agencies.)