Manipur Governor Tightens Security After Assam Rifles Ambush

In a high-level meeting on Saturday, Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla addressed the need for bolstered security measures after a tragic ambush targeted an Assam Rifles convoy, resulting in two fatalities. The attack occurred in the Nambol Sabal Leikai area, claiming the lives of two personnel and injuring five others.

The meeting, held at Raj Bhavan, was attended by senior police personnel and top government officials, who emphasized enhancing collaboration among security agencies to promptly identify those responsible. Key discussions centered on strengthening security in sensitive and vulnerable areas, including important transit routes and border zones.

The Governor conveyed condolences to the families of the fallen soldiers and reiterated the necessity for increased patrolling, intelligence efforts, and inter-agency coordination. Bhalla also visited Mantripukhri in Imphal to pay respects to the deceased soldiers.

(With inputs from agencies.)