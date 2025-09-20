ITBP Hosts Free Medical Camp in Narayanpur to Empower Rural Communities

The 29th Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) organized a free medical camp at the Company Operating Base (COB) premises in Dhanora, Narayanpur district, under the banner of “Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan”. The initiative aimed at providing accessible healthcare to rural communities, especially women, while also fostering trust and cooperation between the paramilitary force and the local population.

Strong Turnout from Villagers and Families

The camp drew enthusiastic participation, with around 150 women, 50 men, and 20 children, in addition to a large gathering of local villagers, ITBP personnel, and public representatives. The response highlighted the need for accessible and affordable healthcare services in remote tribal areas of Chhattisgarh.

Medical Services and Health Check-Ups

The camp was led by Dr. Deepak Thakur, Senior Medical Officer (ITBP), along with Dr. Avinash Shakhrdande from the Primary Health Centre, Dhanora, supported by their medical team.

Comprehensive health check-ups were conducted.

On-the-spot consultations were provided for common illnesses.

Medical advice and preventive care guidance were given to participants.

This ensured that not only immediate health concerns were addressed but also that villagers received awareness on long-term health management.

Special Focus on Women’s Health

As part of the “Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan,” the camp placed particular emphasis on women’s health and well-being, recognizing that healthier women lead to stronger families and communities. Awareness sessions were organized on:

Hygiene practices for preventing infections.

Balanced nutrition and its role in family health.

Prevention of seasonal diseases, which are particularly common in rural regions during monsoons.

Social Awareness and Community Engagement

The medical camp also doubled as a platform for spreading social awareness. Villagers were sensitized about the “Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan” (Drug-Free India Campaign), aimed at preventing substance abuse and encouraging healthier lifestyles.

By combining healthcare delivery with community awareness programmes, the ITBP reinforced its role not only as a security force but also as a partner in social development.

Strengthening Trust Between ITBP and Villagers

The event witnessed the active participation of ITBP personnel alongside local villagers, symbolizing the bond of cooperation that continues to grow between the force and tribal communities. Public representatives expressed their appreciation for the humanitarian approach of the ITBP in reaching out to remote areas where medical access is often limited.

A Model of Humanitarian Policing

Officials noted that initiatives like these reflect the ITBP’s broader vision of “Seva aur Suraksha” (Service and Security). By providing healthcare, conducting awareness drives, and fostering dialogue, the ITBP is not only ensuring the safety of borders but also contributing to the social and health upliftment of vulnerable communities.

Looking Ahead

The success of this camp has set a positive precedent for similar initiatives in other remote and underserved areas. By continuing such outreach efforts, the ITBP strengthens its role as a force for development, trust, and nation-building in addition to its primary security duties.