Innovative Grievance Redressal: Karnataka's 'Prabhuvinedege Prabhutva'

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated the Prabhuvinedege Prabhutva programme, aiming to enhance district administration's responsiveness through innovative grievance-redressal. Launched by Minister H K Patil, the initiative allows citizens to file complaints via special machines, ensuring swift solutions. A recent case highlighted its effectiveness in resolving issues swiftly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-09-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 21:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has launched a new initiative, the 'Prabhuvinedege Prabhutva', to enhance the responsiveness of district administration through innovative grievance-redressal methods.

First introduced on August 15, 2025, this groundbreaking programme, conceptualized by Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil, enables citizens to lodge grievances using specialized machines connected to a central Command Centre. This initiative aims to ensure swift and transparent resolution of issues, avoiding bureaucratic delays.

Early successes of the initiative include the expedited resolution of a complaint filed by Gadag resident Lakshmavva Hosamani. Authorities responded quickly, resulting in rapid approval and disbursement of aid. The programme underscores the potential to eliminate bureaucratic red-tapism, offering clear, direct, and efficient solutions for the public.

