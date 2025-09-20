Innovative Grievance Redressal: Karnataka's 'Prabhuvinedege Prabhutva'

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has launched a new initiative, the 'Prabhuvinedege Prabhutva', to enhance the responsiveness of district administration through innovative grievance-redressal methods.

First introduced on August 15, 2025, this groundbreaking programme, conceptualized by Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil, enables citizens to lodge grievances using specialized machines connected to a central Command Centre. This initiative aims to ensure swift and transparent resolution of issues, avoiding bureaucratic delays.

Early successes of the initiative include the expedited resolution of a complaint filed by Gadag resident Lakshmavva Hosamani. Authorities responded quickly, resulting in rapid approval and disbursement of aid. The programme underscores the potential to eliminate bureaucratic red-tapism, offering clear, direct, and efficient solutions for the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)