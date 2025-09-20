India's Security Challenges: Corruption and Proxy Wars

During a recent lecture in Pune, National Investigation Agency (NIA) chief Sadanand Date identified proxy wars and the ISIS as significant threats to India, insisting that corruption within national security institutions must end to effectively tackle these issues.

Date highlighted continued internal security concerns such as Naxalism, Khalistani activities, and separatism. He called for stronger democracy and transparency to overcome challenges, asserting India's Constitution and democracy as key successes in these efforts.

The NIA chief recounted establishing Maharashtra's Force One counter-terror agency post-26/11 attacks, emphasizing values-driven work and the importance of talent over rank in creating an effective security force.

