Left Menu

India's Security Challenges: Corruption and Proxy Wars

NIA chief Sadanand Date highlighted India's major security challenges, including proxy wars and ISIS. He emphasized the need to eliminate corruption within national security institutions. While addressing internal threats like Naxalism and separatism, he recounted his experience in establishing Maharashtra's elite Force One counter-terror agency after the 26/11 attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 20-09-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 21:45 IST
India's Security Challenges: Corruption and Proxy Wars
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

During a recent lecture in Pune, National Investigation Agency (NIA) chief Sadanand Date identified proxy wars and the ISIS as significant threats to India, insisting that corruption within national security institutions must end to effectively tackle these issues.

Date highlighted continued internal security concerns such as Naxalism, Khalistani activities, and separatism. He called for stronger democracy and transparency to overcome challenges, asserting India's Constitution and democracy as key successes in these efforts.

The NIA chief recounted establishing Maharashtra's Force One counter-terror agency post-26/11 attacks, emphasizing values-driven work and the importance of talent over rank in creating an effective security force.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Qatar's Emir Attends U.N. Amid Gaza Crisis

Qatar's Emir Attends U.N. Amid Gaza Crisis

 Egypt
2
Decathlon Drama: Skotheim's Heartbreak and Neugebauer's Record Throw

Decathlon Drama: Skotheim's Heartbreak and Neugebauer's Record Throw

 Global
3
Trump's Peace Prize Claim: Trade as a Tool in Conflict Resolution

Trump's Peace Prize Claim: Trade as a Tool in Conflict Resolution

 Global
4
India's Internal Security: Confronting Proxy Wars and Terrorism

India's Internal Security: Confronting Proxy Wars and Terrorism

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025