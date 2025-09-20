Left Menu

Siddaramaiah Urges Kuruba Community to Unite Amidst Caste Survey

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has called upon the Kuruba community to participate in a caste survey, identifying only as 'Kuruba' without sub-castes. He emphasized education and organization as means to combat caste inequality, citing constitutional values. Siddaramaiah criticized those opposing social progress, including former MP Pratap Simha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-09-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 21:48 IST
Siddaramaiah Urges Kuruba Community to Unite Amidst Caste Survey
Siddaramaiah
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant address, Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urged the Kuruba community to actively engage in the upcoming caste survey, emphasizing unity by identifying solely as 'Kuruba' and not recognizing sub-castes.

Speaking at the Silver Jubilee of the Taluk Kuruba Association, Siddaramaiah stressed the importance of education and organization as pivotal remedies against caste discrimination.

The Chief Minister condemned individuals and groups resisting social change, highlighting the need for embracing constitutional principles of equality while critiquing former Mysuru MP Pratap Simha's opposition during a recent event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Qatar's Emir Attends U.N. Amid Gaza Crisis

Qatar's Emir Attends U.N. Amid Gaza Crisis

 Egypt
2
Decathlon Drama: Skotheim's Heartbreak and Neugebauer's Record Throw

Decathlon Drama: Skotheim's Heartbreak and Neugebauer's Record Throw

 Global
3
Trump's Peace Prize Claim: Trade as a Tool in Conflict Resolution

Trump's Peace Prize Claim: Trade as a Tool in Conflict Resolution

 Global
4
India's Internal Security: Confronting Proxy Wars and Terrorism

India's Internal Security: Confronting Proxy Wars and Terrorism

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025