Siddaramaiah Urges Kuruba Community to Unite Amidst Caste Survey

In a significant address, Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urged the Kuruba community to actively engage in the upcoming caste survey, emphasizing unity by identifying solely as 'Kuruba' and not recognizing sub-castes.

Speaking at the Silver Jubilee of the Taluk Kuruba Association, Siddaramaiah stressed the importance of education and organization as pivotal remedies against caste discrimination.

The Chief Minister condemned individuals and groups resisting social change, highlighting the need for embracing constitutional principles of equality while critiquing former Mysuru MP Pratap Simha's opposition during a recent event.

