Siddaramaiah Urges Kuruba Community to Unite Amidst Caste Survey
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has called upon the Kuruba community to participate in a caste survey, identifying only as 'Kuruba' without sub-castes. He emphasized education and organization as means to combat caste inequality, citing constitutional values. Siddaramaiah criticized those opposing social progress, including former MP Pratap Simha.
- Country:
- India
In a significant address, Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urged the Kuruba community to actively engage in the upcoming caste survey, emphasizing unity by identifying solely as 'Kuruba' and not recognizing sub-castes.
Speaking at the Silver Jubilee of the Taluk Kuruba Association, Siddaramaiah stressed the importance of education and organization as pivotal remedies against caste discrimination.
The Chief Minister condemned individuals and groups resisting social change, highlighting the need for embracing constitutional principles of equality while critiquing former Mysuru MP Pratap Simha's opposition during a recent event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
