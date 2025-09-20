Harnessing Technology: Maharashtra's Policing Revolution

During a recent event at the Maharashtra Police Headquarters, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis highlighted the pivotal role technology can play in policing when utilized judiciously. He stressed the importance of adapting to digital innovations amid a landscape increasingly dominated by white-collar and cybercrimes.

Fadnavis drew parallels between the current rise of AI and past technological apprehensions surrounding computers, underscoring the necessity of integrating modern technologies to enhance the efficiency of law enforcement agencies. He noted that while street crime struggles are diminishing, the new frontier lies in tackling sophisticated cyber offenses.

The Chief Minister lauded Maharashtra's strides in creating an exemplary cybersecurity lab and adopting AI tools within its police force. He cautioned against entirely abandoning traditional methods, advocating for balancing innovation with established practices to ensure robust law enforcement, highlighting the crucial role of law and order in societal prosperity.

