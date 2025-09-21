Left Menu

Vietnam Triumphs at Russia's Intervision Contest Amid Geopolitical Undertones

Vietnam secured victory at the Russia-hosted Intervision song contest, an event supported by Vladimir Putin as an alternative to Eurovision. The competition, characterized by its promotion of 'traditional family values,' featured participants from over 20 countries. Vietnam's Duc Phuc won with his folktale-inspired performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2025 12:39 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 12:39 IST
Vietnam emerged victorious in the Intervision song contest, an event held in Russia and backed by President Vladimir Putin as a socially conservative alternative to Eurovision. Conceived amid geopolitical tensions, the contest featured entries from over 20 countries, showcasing traditional family values.

The winning performance by Vietnam's Duc Phuc, which drew inspiration from a folktale about a king famed for countering enemy forces, was deemed the strongest by a panel of judges. Phuc's performance earned him a cash prize and a trophy, amidst a dazzling display of pyrotechnics.

The contest took place under the shadow of political controversy, notably the non-participation of certain acts due to political pressures. As an event distinctly aligned with Russia's geopolitical allies, it highlighted the broader cultural and ideological divisions shaping today's world.

