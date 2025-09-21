Vietnam emerged victorious in the Intervision song contest, an event held in Russia and backed by President Vladimir Putin as a socially conservative alternative to Eurovision. Conceived amid geopolitical tensions, the contest featured entries from over 20 countries, showcasing traditional family values.

The winning performance by Vietnam's Duc Phuc, which drew inspiration from a folktale about a king famed for countering enemy forces, was deemed the strongest by a panel of judges. Phuc's performance earned him a cash prize and a trophy, amidst a dazzling display of pyrotechnics.

The contest took place under the shadow of political controversy, notably the non-participation of certain acts due to political pressures. As an event distinctly aligned with Russia's geopolitical allies, it highlighted the broader cultural and ideological divisions shaping today's world.

