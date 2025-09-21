Left Menu

Changing Command: Alexander Lapin's New Role Beyond the Front Lines

Former Russian Colonel General Alexander Lapin has been dismissed from his military role and will be appointed as an aide in Tatarstan, focusing on support for veterans and their families. Previously, Lapin faced criticism during the Ukraine war and had held key military positions.

  • Russia

Russian Colonel General Alexander Lapin has reportedly been relieved from military service, according to sources cited by Russian media outlet RBC. Lapin, who played a significant role during the initial phase of the Ukraine conflict, will transition to a civilian role as an aide to Tatarstan's head, where his responsibilities will include supporting veterans and their families.

Lapin, aged 61, previously commanded the Russian Central Military District and the strategic 'Centre' grouping in Ukraine. However, his leadership faced scrutiny, notably from Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, following the retreat of Russian forces from Lyman, a Ukrainian town.

Afterward, he took charge of the Leningrad Military District, overseeing the 'North' grouping near the Ukrainian border. Lapin was eventually replaced by Colonel General Yevgeny Nikiforov in August, who now commands the district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

