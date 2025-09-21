Changing Command: Alexander Lapin's New Role Beyond the Front Lines

Russian Colonel General Alexander Lapin has reportedly been relieved from military service, according to sources cited by Russian media outlet RBC. Lapin, who played a significant role during the initial phase of the Ukraine conflict, will transition to a civilian role as an aide to Tatarstan's head, where his responsibilities will include supporting veterans and their families.

Lapin, aged 61, previously commanded the Russian Central Military District and the strategic 'Centre' grouping in Ukraine. However, his leadership faced scrutiny, notably from Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, following the retreat of Russian forces from Lyman, a Ukrainian town.

Afterward, he took charge of the Leningrad Military District, overseeing the 'North' grouping near the Ukrainian border. Lapin was eventually replaced by Colonel General Yevgeny Nikiforov in August, who now commands the district.

(With inputs from agencies.)