High-Stakes Diplomacy: Kremlin Envoy Heads to Florida Amid Ukraine War Talks

A Kremlin envoy is traveling to Florida to discuss a U.S.-proposed plan aimed at resolving the ongoing Ukraine conflict. This comes as European Union leaders deliberate on a major loan to support the Ukrainian government.

Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund, will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, and Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, in Miami. The meeting follows discussions with Ukrainian and European officials in Berlin, where U.S. security guarantees, territorial concessions, and other aspects of the peace plan were reviewed.

Despite the diplomatic push, Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued warnings about extending Moscow's gains in Ukraine unless the Kremlin's demands are met. The U.S. continues to play a pivotal role, with hopes that American pressure can bring an end to the nearly four-year conflict, even as airstrikes are exchanged between Russia and Ukraine.