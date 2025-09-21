Major Heroin Bust in Punjab: Smugglers Apprehended
In Gurdaspur, Punjab, four drug smugglers were captured with 10 kg of heroin. A joint operation by the Border Security Force and Punjab Police led to the arrest in Thetharke village. The operation included seizure of five heroin packets, three mobile phones, and two bikes.
In a significant operation, a joint team of the Border Security Force and Punjab Police captured four drug smugglers in Gurdaspur, Punjab, recovering 10 kilograms of heroin.
The operation took place in Thetharke village, where authorities seized five packets of heroin, three mobile phones, and two bikes from the arrested individuals.
The smugglers hail from Manepur, Ballagan villages in Gurdaspur, as well as Pakha Tara Singh, and Palla colony in Amritsar, officials reported.
