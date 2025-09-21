Two civilians were killed and four injured in a series of attacks from Ukraine on Russia's Belgorod region, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov announced via Telegram on Sunday. A woman perished when a shell struck a private house in Shebekino, and a man lost his life in a drone strike on Rakitnoe.

The Belgorod region has been a frequent target since Russia initiated its military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, involving significant troop deployments. The regional authorities are increasingly concerned over the persistent cross-border hostilities.

This latest incident underscores the continuing danger faced by civilians in border regions as tensions remain high. The ongoing conflict has inflicted heavy human tolls and instability, emphasizing the urgency for diplomatic resolutions.

