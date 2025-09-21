Left Menu

Civilians Caught in Crossfire: Tragedy in Belgorod

Two civilians have died and four were injured in Ukrainian attacks on Russia's Belgorod region. The incidents involved a shell hitting a house in Shebekino and a drone attack on Rakitnoe, as reported by the regional governor. The region faces regular assaults since early 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 15:37 IST
Civilians Caught in Crossfire: Tragedy in Belgorod
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Two civilians were killed and four injured in a series of attacks from Ukraine on Russia's Belgorod region, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov announced via Telegram on Sunday. A woman perished when a shell struck a private house in Shebekino, and a man lost his life in a drone strike on Rakitnoe.

The Belgorod region has been a frequent target since Russia initiated its military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, involving significant troop deployments. The regional authorities are increasingly concerned over the persistent cross-border hostilities.

This latest incident underscores the continuing danger faced by civilians in border regions as tensions remain high. The ongoing conflict has inflicted heavy human tolls and instability, emphasizing the urgency for diplomatic resolutions.

