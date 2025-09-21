Delhi Police Foils Gang War With Key Arrests

In a significant crackdown, Delhi Police have successfully averted a possible gang war by arresting two pivotal members of the notorious Sunny Sai gang. On a tip-off, police managed to detain Sukhpreet, also known as Mafia, and Shamshad Ali, referred to as Pahalwan.

The arrests occurred in the Raghubir Nagar area, where the Crime Branch executed a planned operation. Both individuals had recently been released from jail and were reportedly plotting violent confrontations with rival factions.

Police officials disclosed that firearms, including a pistol and live cartridges, were seized during the operation. The detained have a long history of involvement in serious crimes, deepening their notoriety in Delhi's underworld circles.

(With inputs from agencies.)