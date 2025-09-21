Delhi Police Foils Gang War With Key Arrests
Delhi Police have thwarted a potential gang conflict by arresting two crucial members of the Sunny Sai gang, Sukhpreet and Shamshad. Caught while planning attacks against rival groups, the duo was found with firearms. Both have previous criminal records involving murder, robbery, and other violent acts.
- Country:
- India
In a significant crackdown, Delhi Police have successfully averted a possible gang war by arresting two pivotal members of the notorious Sunny Sai gang. On a tip-off, police managed to detain Sukhpreet, also known as Mafia, and Shamshad Ali, referred to as Pahalwan.
The arrests occurred in the Raghubir Nagar area, where the Crime Branch executed a planned operation. Both individuals had recently been released from jail and were reportedly plotting violent confrontations with rival factions.
Police officials disclosed that firearms, including a pistol and live cartridges, were seized during the operation. The detained have a long history of involvement in serious crimes, deepening their notoriety in Delhi's underworld circles.
